Wolfgang Kubicki, deputy FDP federal chairman, speaks during the state party conference of the FDP Schleswig-Holstein. © Frank Molter/dpa

The FDP politician Wolfgang Kubicki has again sharply criticized the traffic light coalition, to which his party also belongs. The 70-year-old targeted two ministers in particular.

Berlin — It is clear from the start that there is not always harmony in a government coalition with three parties involved. Especially when two parties — like the Greens and FDP in the traffic light coalition — take opposing positions on many points. Nevertheless, criticism of the traffic light from within its own ranks often surprises with its clarity. Especially when it comes from a man: Wolfgang Kubicki.

Kubicki sharply criticizes his own coalition – on the way to a “dysfunctional state”.

In the past, the Deputy President of the Bundestag did not mince his words when it came to criticizing ministers in the coalition to which his party belongs. The selected target in the past year was again and again Minister of Health Karl Lauterbach (SPD), whom Kubicki attacked before his term of office with statements below the belt. Even shortly before Christmas, the FDP man does not think about harmony and attacks the traffic light coalition again.

The traffic light, which includes the SPD and the Greens as well as Kubicki’s FDP, was chosen to increase the prosperity of the country and its citizens – “not to endanger it,” said Kubicki Image (Saturday edition). Many people have the impression that Germany is on the way to becoming a “dysfunctional state”. The areas of infrastructure, administration, energy prices and the inability of the Bundeswehr to defend the country are affected – “we have to take countermeasures now, otherwise it will go wrong,” said Kubicki, who is also the Bundestag Vice President.

Because of the Qatar deal: Kubicki raises “bigotry” accusation against Habeck

Kubicki once again targeted cabinet members directly. This time Defense Minister Christine Lambrecht (SPD) and Economics Minister Robert Habeck (Greens) met the displeasure of the 70-year-old.

He called it bigoted to buy liquid gas from Qatar, the Emirates and the USA for “a lot of money” and at the same time to refuse to mine cheaper shale gas from Germany – “for purely ideological reasons”. From his point of view, the nuclear power plants should also continue to be operated.

Kubicki attacks Minister of Defense Lambrecht — rare praise for Chancellor Scholz

The defense minister blamed Kubicki for the Bundeswehr’s lack of operational capability. Minister Lambrecht “obviously has difficulties getting the billions made available by the chancellor, finance minister and parliament onto the streets.” A special fund of 100 billion euros for the German armed forces was after the start of Russia’s war of aggression against Ukraine been launched.

However, the FDP politician expressed a rare praise for Chancellor Olaf Scholz (SPD). Kubicki praised his “level-headed stance” on the war between Russia and Ukraine. (fd)