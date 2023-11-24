Home page politics

From: Stefan Krieger

Press Split

The traffic light coalition plans to suspend the debt brake. Parts of the FDP are critical of such considerations and warn against “booking tricks”.

Berlin – Wolfgang Kubicki has opposed Finance Minister Christian Lindner’s intended suspension of the debt brake. “In my opinion, such a step is difficult to convey,” the FDP federal deputy told the newspapers Funke Media Group (Friday November 24th). A new suspension of the debt brake is legally possible, but it would create “significant trust problems”.

Kubicki, on the other hand, called for a paradigm shift in budget policy. It is imperative to talk about reducing certain government spending. “The fact that we are paying well over 30 billion euros for development aid, for example, is difficult to convey given the severity of the budgetary problem,” said the Vice President of the Bundestag. However, for Kubicki, leaving the FDP from the traffic light coalition is out of the question. “The Free Democrats are not shirking their responsibility,” he said.

Clap for Lindner: Kubicki sees considerations of the debt brake as “critical”

As a consequence of the Federal Constitutional Court’s budget ruling, the traffic light coalition wants to suspend the debt brake again this year. Lindner announced a supplementary budget on Thursday. With a supplementary budget for this year, the government will “propose a resolution to the Bundestag to declare an exceptional emergency situation for the year 2023,” wrote Lindner in the online service X. This is the prerequisite for suspending the debt brake. The SPD and the Greens supported the decision.

Kubicki had previously opposed the declaration of a new fiscal emergency for 2023 and 2024. Kubicki said on Thursday that he viewed such considerations “critically”. “In fact, the emergency arises from the effects of the latest decision of the Federal Constitutional Court – and not from new findings that justify an emergency,” the politician added.

Debt brake: FDP budget expert sees no emergency

“We should avoid any impression that supposed or actual booking tricks are intended to bridge a self-created problematic situation,” said Kubicki. FDP budget expert Frank Schäffler also rejected such considerations. “I don’t see the question of an emergency situation for 2024 at the moment. “Under the current circumstances, it would not hold up before the Constitutional Court,” he told the Rhenish Post.

The declaration of emergency would allow the constitutional debt brake to be suspended. It is enshrined in the Basic Law that net borrowing of a maximum of 0.35 percent of gross domestic product is permitted. However, the federal government can make use of an exception in the event of natural disasters or extraordinary emergency situations.

The federal government activated this mechanism during the corona pandemic and in the energy price crisis due to the war in Ukraine. However, it is controversial among experts as to whether this is currently justified and compatible with the Karlsruhe ruling. (skr/afp)