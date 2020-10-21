WORLD: Mr Kubicki, President of the Bundestag Wolfgang Schäuble has warned the parliamentary groups “that the Bundestag must make its role as legislator and public forum clear in order to avoid the impression that fighting pandemics is exclusively a matter for the executive and judiciary”. Late realization, right?

Wolfgang Kubicki: Yes. We have been discussing this question for some time in the Presidium of the German Bundestag. Due to the considerable pressure of the courts, however, it was now overdue for Wolfgang Schäuble to express himself so firmly. The case law has pointed out to us several times that the Bundestag can no longer withdraw itself in view of the massive restrictions on fundamental rights that we have been experiencing for months. The sentence of the Federal Constitutional Court applies: essential decisions of this kind must be made in parliament – and thus also publicly and extensively debated.

“I find it impressive that Schäuble has addressed the parliamentary groups publicly in this way.” Source: Martin UK Lengemann / WELT

WORLD: Schäuble belittles the term “impression”. It is a fact that the Bundestag has taken itself out of the game.

Kubicki: Yes it is. But you also have to understand: Wolfgang Schäuble is still an outstanding member of the CDU / CSU parliamentary group – and of course he has a special obligation to the Chancellor. I therefore find it impressive that he has now addressed the political groups publicly in this way. And that he has at the same time attached a statement from the Scientific Services of the Bundestag, which makes it quite clear that Parliament must act and decide now.

WORLD: Do you share the recommendations of the expert opinion, according to which the Infection Protection Act must be specified, clear time limits for state measures are required and the Bundestag must be involved in the enactment of statutory instruments?

also read The Bundestag has a say

Kubicki: I even go beyond that. Measures such as accommodation bans or travel restrictions are only possible on the basis of a law. This does not go beyond the Infection Protection Act and the authorization norm for regulations of the federal states. Because it involves massive encroachments on fundamental rights, Parliament has to make these decisions itself.

And what is even more important is: We need the contentious debate in plenary about the pandemic measures, because this is the only way to refute the impression – and it is increasingly spreading – that decisions are only worked out in government backrooms. We have to pull the soil out of the conspiracy theorists, and that can only be done through offensive parliamentary deliberations.

WORLD: All parliamentary groups in the Bundestag now share this view – with the exception of the Union.

also read

Kubicki: There, too, knowledge matures. It can no longer be ignored. The President of the Constitutional Court of Rhineland-Palatinate has just declared that the constitutional courts of the federal states will soon reject various measures by federal and state governments due to a lack of legal bases. We can’t let it get that far.

It really worries me that we already have around 60 decisions by higher and constitutional courts that have rushed to declare state measures unconstitutional. That’s ten a month – an unthinkable process in a constitutional state. The Bundestag must react to this if the impression is not to arise that we are just an after-work parliament to nod off decisions that are concocted elsewhere.

WORLD: The Ministry of Health presented a draft law last Friday, according to which his competencies should be extended indefinitely. Apparently your concern did not reach that point.

also read The Bundestag has a say

Kubicki: This is the Ministry’s attempt to provide the exceptional circumstances, which expire on March 31, 2021, with an eternity clause. As Free Democrats, we will oppose this with everything that is legally and politically possible. It cannot be that the first power of the state is undermined in this way. I understand that parliament and public debates are a nuisance for bureaucrats.

But in a democratic community, the public debate, and that is the constant case law of the Federal Constitutional Court, is the ultimate. Otherwise democracy loses its binding effect.

WORLD: Why does the Bundestag actually suffer from this lack of democratic self-confidence? We have already seen during the euro currency crisis that the Federal Constitutional Court had to vigorously remind MPs of their rights and duties.

also read

Kubicki: I regret that. Now the Bundestag is not a homogeneous institution, but consists of political groups and opposition groups. And whenever we approach elections and lists, the mental strength of one or the other MP is somewhat limited. Because he has to take care to be set up again. For personal reasons this may be understandable. But these colleagues fail to recognize the role they have. If they fail to do so, Parliament’s reputation will suffer massively – and with it that of its elected officials.

WORLD: Do you feel strengthened by the opinion of the Scientific Services in your private feud with Mr. Söder?

Kubicki: This is not a private feud. I understand that the Bavarian Prime Minister always wants to appear very wide-legged. But he cannot prove that he has the infection process better under control than others with his measures – on the contrary. A prime minister responsible for the highest numbers of infections and the highest death rates should not give advice to others.

also read Kubicki on the ban on accommodation

Rather, he should concentrate on getting the situation under better control in his own country. Mr. Söder is shirt-sleeved, which I basically like. But he has to know: A rough block also needs a rough wedge. He has to get used to the fact that he can not only hand out, but also take it.

WORLD: He has the FDP particularly on the kieker when distributing.

Kubicki: This is probably based on the idea that Volker Kauder always pursued in the past. If the CDU and CSU succeed, so the idea of ​​pushing the FDP below the five percent hurdle, then they would have the realistic possibility of perhaps winning larger majorities again. I think that’s wrong in the analysis. Regardless of this, in the next federal election we will document that we will repeat our strengths from last time on our own.

also read

WORLD: Do you expect that you will meet Mr Söder as candidate for chancellor during the election campaign?

Kubicki: Rather not. In the past we had two examples of chancellor candidates from the CSU, both of which failed dramatically: Franz Josef Strauss and Edmund Stoiber. And as for the polls: Mr. Söder will only be popular until he is a candidate for chancellor. After that, everything that can be found about him in the past is thrown into the balance in order to prevent him from becoming chancellor. I think he has no chance in Berlin – and knows that too. He stands up in Bavaria with his legs apart to document: There is also another center of power, not just Berlin.