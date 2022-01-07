Home page politics

The FDP deputy chief Wolfgang Kubicki calls on Markus Söder to resign. The reason is distorted information on the number of corona infections among unvaccinated people. (Archive image) © Martin Schutt / dpa

The FDP vice-president Wolfgang Kubicki calls on Markus Söder to resign. The reason is distorted information on the corona incidence of unvaccinated people in Bavaria.

Munich – The Deputy Federal Chairman of the FDP * Wolfgang Kubicki has the resignation of Bavaria’s Prime Minister Markus Söder* required. The reason for this is the distorted specification of corona-Infection numbers * of unvaccinated people by the health department in Bavaria. The conflict between the FDP and CSU * in the matter is not new.

At the beginning of December, the news site Welt made public that the specified corona infection numbers in Bavaria were skewed. Infected people whose vaccination status was unknown were counted among the unvaccinated. As a result, significantly higher incidences were calculated for this group in Bavaria than was certain at the time. On Friday (January 7th, 2022) the health department in Bavaria published the raw data of the corona infected, which confirmed the allegation. Kubicki’s drastic demand came the same day in response.

Kubicki criticizes Söder: Corona information in Bavaria is causing tension

“Either Markus Söder wanted to paint a crooked picture of the risk of infection from unvaccinated people and thus officially stigmatize a group of people, or he has no control over his business,” Kubicki told Welt am Sonntag. Both the one and the other are sufficient reasons to resign, said the 69-year-old. The Prime Minister himself had also advertised the vaccinations on Twitter with the uncertain numbers. According to Kubicki, Markus Söder has “obviously deceived the public with the numbers about the vaccination status of unvaccinated and vaccinated people.”

The conflict over the number of corona infections in Bavaria had already triggered tensions between the FDP and the CSU. In December, the Bavarian FDP politician Martin Hagen criticized the state government for being opaque and announced that if necessary his party would go to the Constitutional Court to obtain the raw data that has now been published. The general secretary of the CSU, Markus Blume, then referred to Hagen on Twitter as a “conspiracy theorist”.

Distorted corona information in Bavaria: health department defends procedure

The State Health Office also took the publication of the raw data of the corona infection numbers in Bavaria as an opportunity to defend its own approach. It is said that most people whose vaccination status was unknown at the time of reporting generally turn out to be unvaccinated in retrospect. In addition, it was later decided to discontinue this practice due to the appearance of Omikron and the burden on the health authorities, according to the office’s website.

The Minister of Health of Bavaria, Klaus Holetschek, also defends the approach. According to this, it made sense to “report the reported cases with an unknown vaccination status together with the group of the unvaccinated”, since the values ​​would have been closer to reality than would have been the case if the group of unknowns had been omitted. Wolfgang Kubicki sees it fundamentally differently: Anyone who spreads false reports in a crisis situation, according to the FDP vice-president, “should have the decency and draw the necessary personal consequences to protect the office of prime minister from further damage”.

The FDP is also drawing attention to itself elsewhere with its attitude to the pandemic: At the Epiphany they shared Christian Lindner his attitude towards compulsory vaccination*. (vbu / dpa) * fr.de is an offer from IPPEN.MEDIA.