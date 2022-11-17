The first free practice session of the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix it will be the last chance this year to be able to see young drivers or third drivers belonging to the ten teams involved in Formula 1 on the track, who will only be able to bet on them in this session. Among the teams that will not fail to appeal to Yas Marina in these specific promotions there will also be theAlfa Romeothe same one that can bet on the most experienced test driver ever.

In fact, in the last few hours, the Swiss team has formalized the presence of Robert Kubicawith the Pole participating in the PL1 instead of Guanyu Zhou. For the 37-year-old from Krakow, who boasts one victory in Formula 1, this is the fourth appearance this season. Previously, Kubica had taken part in the PL1 of the Spanish GP, always in place of Zhou, and then took to the track again in France and Hungary, in the latter two cases replacing Valtteri Bottas.

Kubica, who suffered a serious accident in 2011 during a rally, only returned to Williams as a regular driver in 2019, before signing with Alfa Romeo as third driver for the following season. In all these years, the Pole has participated in various automotive categories, becoming WRC-2 champion in 2013 and establishing himself in the European Le Mans Series in 2021.