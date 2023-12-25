Bitter farewell to F1

2024 will be a special year for Robert Kubica, who will finally be able to fulfill his dream of racing behind the wheel of a Ferrari. Not in Formula 1, as he seemed destined to do before the terrible rallying accident at the beginning of 2011, but in the WEC. The Circus now represents the past for the talented Polish driver, who took part in the last of his 99 career GPs in Monza in 2021 at the wheel of an Alfa Romeo, replacing Kimi Raikkonen on that occasion.

Kubica's last year as a starter in F1, however, dates back to 2019. On that occasion the former BMW and Renault driver was chosen by Williams to support the then rookie George Russell. It was something of a fairy tale for the Krakow native, who had contested his last Grand Prix eight and a half years earlier, in Abu Dhabi. The dream, however, soon turned into a nightmare due to the performance of the FW42.

A nightmare return

The Grove team was in fact experiencing the darkest period of its historyso much that not even being able to take part in the first two days of pre-season testing scheduled on the Barcelona circuit. Overall, Kubica only had the chance to drive the car for half a day in those tests, anticipating what would be a long season spent at the back. The only stroke of luck occurred in the German GP, ​​when the Pole finished tenth, and therefore in the points, thanks to seven retirements and the 30-second penalties each inflicted on the two Alfa Romeos.

Interviewed by the site Przeglad SportowyKubica recalled with regret thatdisastrous adventure: “Regarding my return to F1, regarding the sporting aspect with Williams, It couldn't have been worse – admitted the former #88 – to be honest I have a lot of respect for that team, because there were a lot of people who really knew what they were doing. But unfortunately we found ourselves in the wrong time and place“.

Lesson to learn

That experience, however, helped Kubica to understand the importance of accepting only the right offers: “During the years – he concluded – I have come to have a certain awareness of the fact that I don't need to run at all costs. I want to find the right environment, because I know what I need to feel good. And the current situation gives a certain awareness of this mental well-being”.