Kuban priests received protective suits that they will wear to visit patients with COVID-19. This was announced on Sunday, October 18, in the press service of the Yekaterinodar diocese.

“In the fall of 2020, the charity and social service departments of the dioceses of the Kuban Metropolia received several protective suits for priests planning to visit patients with COVID-19. The package was collected and handed over by the Synodal Department for Charity and Social Service of the Russian Orthodox Church “, – the message is quoted “RIA News”…

It is noted that in addition to second-class costumes, hats, gloves, shoe covers and protective masks, the set also includes the New Testament and the Psalter (in the Synodal translation), the required cross, closed goggles with indirect ventilation, a set for the Sacraments of Unction and Communion.

In addition, the kit includes a suit disposal bag and hand sanitizer. The press service added that all the dioceses of the Kuban Metropolitanate received 11 suits.

Earlier, on October 13, it became known that the rector of the Moscow Church of St. John of Kronstadt, Archpriest Dimitri Arzumanov, died due to complications against the background of COVID-19.

The spread of the SARS-CoV-2 coronavirus, which causes the COVID-19 disease, began at the end of December last year. The Chinese city of Wuhan became the hotbed of infection. For several months, the disease has spread to more than 210 countries of the world. On March 11, WHO declared a coronavirus pandemic.

According to the latest data, 1,399,334 cases of coronavirus were detected in Russia in 85 regions. Over the entire period, 24,187 deaths were recorded, 1,070,575 people recovered.

