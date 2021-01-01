The Polish Dawid Kubacki, last winner of the Four Springboards, This Friday, with a ramp record, the traditional New Year’s test was scored in Garmisch-Partenkirchen (Germany), where Norwegian Halvor Egner Granerud, who was second, took the lead in the prestigious Christmas tournament.

Kubacki, 30, achieved his fifth victory in the World Cup, for which the events of this tournament also score, with two jumps of 139 and 144 meters – a new record of the Garmisch springboard-, which helped him to add 282.1 points, 7.2 more than Granerud, in a test that two other Poles, Piotr Zyla and Kamil Stoch, finished in third and fourth position, respectively.

The Slovenian Anze Lanisek, twelfth this Friday, had dominated – in the station that hosted the 1936 Winter Olympics – the qualification of the last day of the disastrous 2020, ahead of the Norwegian Granerud, who continues to lead the World Cup.

Granerud, 24, did not know the victory in the tournament of regularity before the start of this season. In which, all of a sudden, he scored five: the five prior to Cuatro Trampolines. That is, the second from Ruka (Finland), the two disputed in Nizhny Tagil (Russia) and the two from Engelberg (Switzerland).

But the Norwegian had to settle for fourth place in the first round of the 69th edition of the prestigious Christmas tournament. That scored, in Oberstdorf the German Karl Geiger, who signed in his hometown his first win of the season and in the tournament.

The German had scored the opening ahead of Stoch – triple Olympic gold and double winner of the ‘Vierschanzentournee’ – and another Norwegian, Marius Lindvik. Winner last year at Garmisch and did not compete this Friday, after missing Thursday’s qualifying due to a severe toothache for which he was operated on at a clinic in Innsbruck (Austria). Where he will not be able to compete next Sunday either.

Geiger finished fifth in qualifying on the Garmisch springboard – 142 meters and a calculation point of 125 -, just ahead of Stoch and the Japanese Ryoyu Kobayashi (seventh this Friday), the only ones who emulated – three and two seasons ago, respectively – the great feat of the German Sven Hannawald: the first in history to sign a ‘Grand Slam’, by scoring the 2001-02 edition, prevailing in each and every one of the four ramps.

This Friday, Granerud dominated the first round, which granted the pass to the second of the 25 winners of the matches, plus the five best losers (‘lucky loosers’). The Norwegian jumped 137 meters and received a rating of 138.7 points, one more than Kubacki, who took the statuette of the golden eagle the last edition and that he was second, with a jump of 139 meters.

Stoch (135 meters) was third, with 131.5 units; when Geiger, fourteenth, at 19 points, seemed to have lost all options not only to a partial victory, but to maintain the lead in the tournament. However, Geiger sold his loss dear and with a second jump of 138 meters he added 259.9 points and advanced nine places. He finished fifth: just one tenth behind Stoch and only half a point behind Zyla. That they completed a sensational performance of the Polish team, on the verge of not competing in the tournament because of some positives for covid-19 that later turned out negative.

In the second sleeve, Kubacki flew 144 meters, breaking the Garmisch springboard record and adding pressure to Granerud, the last to jump; that he had to wait a few minutes before the wind died down and execute his attempt, which did not help him to score the victory, but did to take the lead in the Vierschanzentournee ‘.

Granerud commands the Cuatro Trampolines with 555 points, four more than Geiger; seven ahead of Stoch and nine over Kubacki. All of them can be considered favorites to win in a tournament that no one has won as many times (five, in total) as the Finn Janne Ahonen.

In the World Cup, Granerud leads with 730 points, 186 more than the German Markus Eisenbichler. That this Friday he equaled the score of the Japanese Kobayashi (257.2) and finished seventh, half a point behind the Austrian Philipp Aschenwald.

The traditional Christmas tournament it will resume next Sunday on another Olympic ramp, that of the Bergisel, in Innsbruck – 130 meters long and a calculation point of 120 -; and will close, again in Austria, on the Paul-Ausserleitner springboard in Bischofshofen -with identical characteristics to that of Garmisch-, where on Three Kings Day the winner of the sixty-ninth edition of the Cuatro Trampolines will be crowned.