A car drives past a Kuaishou ad in Beijing this week. WU HONG / EFE

Kuaishou, China’s largest short video app after Duoyin (the local version of TikTok), has soared 161% in its debut on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange this Friday. To make the leap to the trading floor, the Beijing-based company had presented a Public Offering of Sale (IPO) of 5.4 billion dollars (about 4.5 billion euros at the exchange rate), which made it the largest in the applications sector since the exit of Uber in 2019 (8,000 million dollars). According to Bloomberg data, it is the second best debut in history on the world stock exchanges for a company with an IPO of more than one million dollars.

Kuaishou shares have attracted great interest from investors on the first day of trading. With a starting price of 115 Hong Kong dollars (12.38 euros), at some moments of the day they came to trade at 345 Hong Kong dollars, finally closing at 300. This means valuing the firm at 159,000 million dollars (132,800 million of euros), very close to 180,000 million TikTok, which places it in the Olympus of China’s great technology only seven years after its creation. One of the main shareholders of Kuaishou is precisely the giant Tencent, owner of applications such as We Chat and with a 17.8% stake in the short video application.

“Success will pave the way for her rival,” says Vey-Sern Ling, an analyst at Bloomberg Intelligence: “Douyin will be more motivated to go to market and investors may have a better understanding of the Chinese short video industry.” Despite continuous reports pointing in that direction, ByteDance, the parent of TikTok-Duoyin, has not yet taken the step of launching an IPO to take that company public in Hong Kong.

Kuaishou, a name that could be translated as “long hand”, has followed the same path as its rival and also has an application in some foreign countries under the Zynn brand. This one, much less popular than TikTok, has the peculiarity of remunerating its users for getting their friends to download it or for simply watching videos. This is a relatively common promotion system in China, where some companies spend millions to attract users to their applications.

The company employs about 20,000 people and had a turnover of 40.7 billion yuan (5.2 billion euros) in the first nine months of 2020, its latest published results. In them, it indicated having 305 million active users in China, who spend an average of 86 minutes a day in the application.