Acosta’s appeal

Ducati colonized the top-5 at Silverstone and Aprilia – winner a year ago – had to settle for sixth place with Aleix Espargarò. KTM fared worse, Peter Acostain fact, did not go beyond ninth place, one of the worst results of the season for the rookie who occupies sixth position in the Drivers’ standings.

The GasGas rider commented on an objectively difficult weekend for the Austrian manufacturer, which immediately lost Brad Binder due to a clutch problem: “It’s not that the bike stopped working compared to the beginning of the season – Acosta’s words reported by the Spanish newspaper Brand – is that recently the tracks on the calendar have not been accommodating to our bike. In addition, we have not been able to make progress either inside or outside the factory. In Austria, which is a stop & go track, we will do better and we will be able to exploit our strengths, namely the straights and braking”.

In any case, according to Acosta, there are some aspects that require more teamwork to try to contain Ducati’s excessive power: “The fact that we couldn’t get any data on the medium mix was a problem. – he added – in Ducati they have no problem dividing the work on four bikes to collect all the necessary information. We also need to start working more as a team also with a view to growing the brand”.