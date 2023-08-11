KTM, the plan for Acosta and Marquez

The off-track operations of each two- or four-wheeler team usually concern the market. In home KTMHowever, the situation is different. The Austrians already have armored seats both in the official team (Brad Binder and Jack Miller) and in GasGas (Pol Espargaró was already certain at the beginning of the year, while Augusto Fernandez was confirmed to renew a few days ago) but at the same time they want promote Pedro Acosta. To do this, a “political” action is needed to convince Dorna president Carmelo Ezpeleta to ensure that KTM can field an additional bike or even a team in 2024.

Beirer’s words

“At the moment we don’t have great reasons to take a team away from Honda or Aprilia. We would even be happy if Yamaha gets a second team again. The more balanced the manufacturers are in terms of the number of MotoGP bikes on the grid, the better for the championship. Every manufacturer should have at least one satellite team“, commented KTM boss Pit Beirer according to reports Speedweek. “Our plan A would be to get two more places in MotoGP for three years thanks to the Ajo teambut of course we need Dorna’s approval and support“.

Yes, the support of Dorna. It should not be forgotten that the commercial rights holder supports the independent teams with a financial contribution. With the pandemic hitting the world championship hard and the drop in interest generated by the farewell of Valentino Rossi and the black crisis of Marc Marquez and Fabio Quartararo, Dorna would find it difficult to manage two other bikes and for this reason he told the teams want to keep the current structure. From what the German newspaper reports, however, there would be nothing written, and therefore KTM’s plan-A can continue legally. However, the approval of Ezpeleta himself is needed.

The ally Marquez

Marquez could play a fundamental role in this joint. In fact, if Honda fails to improve its RC213V, the Cannibal could finally decide to break the contract, despite paying a hefty penalty. In that case, there would be two scenarios for the eight-time world champion: excluding Aprilia (which doesn’t seem interested), KTM or the sabbatical year would remain. The latter hypothesis that Dorna doesn’t even want to take into consideration, given that it would perhaps definitively destroy the championship. At that point, Ezpeleta could finally give the Austrians two more bikes and line up the aces Marquez-Acosta.