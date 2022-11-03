MV Agusta will soon have Austrian traction. Schiranna’s house was targeted by KTM, which in these hours has announced the entry into the share capital of the Varese brand: during the month of November, a stake equal to 25.1% will end up in the hands of KTM. Subsequently, and this is only an indiscretion at the moment, the Austrian brand could proceed with the acquisition of the majority shares of the Italian brand. The current owner is the Russian Timur Sardarov, who had saved the company from the crisis that led to the agreement in 2019. The relaunch did good to MV Agusta, which has strengthened its position and expanded the range, with the recent presentation of the Lucky Explorer but the financial situation would still not be optimal and the aftermath of Covid would have opened for the entry of a new partner.

In this context, Pierer Mobility Group would have entered, which just a few weeks ago signed a commercial agreement that provided for the general distribution of the brand in North America. Specifically, KTM AG, a wholly owned subsidiary of Pierer Mobility AG, took over the sales, marketing and customer service of the range of motorcycles MV Agusta for the US, Canada and Mexico markets through selected KTM dealers as well as new and existing MV Agusta stores. The Austrian company will therefore assume an increasingly important role within the Schiranna-based company.

The operation will end via a capital increase, thus allowing KTM to strengthen its presence in the world of two wheels and, in the future, to expand the prospects of its range also to three and four cylinder models. After the interruption of the negotiations for the purchase of Triumph, Stefan Pierer has therefore concentrated on MV Agusta, which will also be provided with active support in the supply chain of components, helping the brand to achieve its objectives of tripling its turnover.