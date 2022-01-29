Danilo Petrucci shone during the fifth stage of the Dakar 2022, taking a surprising victory for KTM and showing his talent also with off-road bikes to the whole world. A historic undertaking, given that previously no MotoGP rider had managed to do so much in the most famous rally raid in history and that moreover the Italian rider managed to make his debut.

