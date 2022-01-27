There KTM for 2022 he confirmed Miguel Oliveira and Brad Binder within the official structure by totally changing the pair of the Tech3 satellite team. In fact, Remy Gardner and Raul Fernandez both made the jump from Moto2 to the premier class in place of Iker Lecuona (expected in Superbike with Honda) and Danilo Petrucci, who after the brilliant Dakar in which he even won a stage is preparing to compete MotoAmerica – US Superbike championship – with Ducati.

Oliveira and Binder have one different contractual situation given that the Portuguese is expiring while the South African has already signed the renewal until 2024. Both will have a new point of reference, that is the team manager Francesco Guidotti who arrived in Mattighofen after the excellent experience at the control bridge of the Ducati Pramac team. In 2021 Brad Binder finished in sixth place in the riders’ standings with the acute signing at the Red Bull Ring where he won by gambling not to return to the pits in the final in the rain, finishing with the dry bike.

Miguel Oliveira, on the other hand, experienced a golden moment from Mugello to Sachsenring passing through the success of Barcelona what he collected 65 points out of the 75 available. The problem is that in the remaining stages he put together only 29 more. Above the images relating to the presentation of the KTM teams which took place in the morning.