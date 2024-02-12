New season, same colors

There KTM unveiled its official team today for the new season. The Austrian company presented the RC16 in 2024 versionwith the livery remaining substantially identical to that of recent years, with the only slight difference being a Red Bull brand that seems even more 'prominent' on the fairings.

The pair of drivers, made up of Jack Miller And Brad Binder.

The 'anti-Ducatis'?

The South African in particular is awaited with great curiosity by all fans, after coming fourth in the 2023 world rankings, first among non-Ducati riders.

After the Sepang tests, many are convinced that KTM can truly carve out its place difficult role as the main 'anti-Ducati' of the season. However, greater consistency in performance and, above all, fewer errors are required from pilots. Also because in the GasGas team there is a certain Pedro Acosta who is already hot.