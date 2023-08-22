A Moto2 to conquer

Pedro Acosta he is expected in MotoGP in 2024. The Spanish rider won on his debut in Moto3 in 2021 and in this 2023 he has the great opportunity to win the title in Moto2, thus possibly appearing at the appointment with the premier class in possession of a ‘curriculum’ complete with both titles in the preparatory classes, a truly rare cv in the current MotoGP given that the only riders who have won both in the entry and in the middle class are the brothers Marc and Alex Marquez (Marc won in the 125 class since Moto3 still existed).

At the media level there is obviously great expectation and interest around Pedro Acosta since he is among the few emerging talents capable of having done something special, such as winning the Moto3 on his debut. Then last Saturday in Qualifying, he crashed and after getting back on the saddle of that same bike he went on to hit a stratospheric pole position. Only Celestino Vietti Ramus’ pure feeling with the Red Bull Ring prevented Acosta from taking a victory which the Spaniard certainly held dear in front of the eyes of the main KTM managers.

A pilot who learns quickly

Second Dani PedrosaKTM’s luxury test rider Pedro Acosta will quickly adapt to MotoGP: “Pedro Acosta is very good at adapting quickly, he has already demonstrated this in the past in Moto3 – said Pedrosa interviewed by the Spanish newspaper AS – he’s a special rider, but you shouldn’t put too much pressure on him”.

It has not yet been established in which team Pedro Acosta will debut, whether with the official one or with the GasGas one, even if the armored contract of Jack Miller suggests that Acosta will marry Hervé Poncharal at the expense of one between Pol Espargarò and Augusto Fernandez. According to Pedrosa the difference would be only media: “It will have great support either way. Perhaps there is a determining factor that may be more mental related to whether you are in the first or second team, but technically both teams are very good“.