MotoGP Austria, Binder takes charge for KTM

Since the Red Bull Ring returned to being part of the MotoGP calendar – 2016 – the only manufacturer that has managed to stem Ducati’s dominance has been the KTM. The Austrians beat the Desmosedici’s engine twice on a track which, due to its conformation, is particularly suitable for those with a powerful engine: in 2020 with Miguel Oliveira and in 2021 with Brad Binder. After all, for the bikes built in Mattighofen, the Austrian GP is the home race, and this year too the KTMs arrive at the Austrian weekend as the most accredited rivals of the Ducatis: Binder knows this and loads his team.

Binder’s words

“I think it’s the closest thing I can get to a home GP at least for a while“, the South African said at a press conference. “Considering this is the home race for Red Bull and KTM, it’s a fantastic feeling to have already managed to win here. It’s a circuit that I really like, there’s no better place to get results. I have great confidence, I think my bike has been very fast lately, my team did an incredible job: I’m ready to give my best to see how the weekend will develop“.

“It’s time to go back to winning on Sunday. It was nice to win two Sprints this year, but it’s been a while since my last grand prix success. I think this year I fought for the podium several times even though I made some mistakes, in some cases I even wasted opportunities. We have to put small details together, we are not far away but there are small things to optimize. I think that on the right day we can play our cards better“, he continued. “I have been part of this incredible builder for almost ten years. Being a part of this story has been amazing and it’s great to see this growth. It gives me further motivation to try and bring home the maximum result“.

Comment on Marquez

Recently, Marc Marquez (whose transition to KTM is assumed in 2025 at the latest) said that the Austrians will soon have the best bike on the grid: “Surely I can believe itreplied Binder. “Honestly for the effort they are putting in, these guys are incredible, it’s an honor for me to be part of this package, every weekend I see the enormous work this team is doing on the track. When they reach the top I hope I’m the one to bring these guys up there. Seeing all the effort they’ve put into it, they really deserve some good results, and it’s important that we get there because we’ve shown we have the potential. The six bikes for 2024? I think for KTM it would be very nice to have two more bikes on the grid, it would give us the opportunity to test many more things“.