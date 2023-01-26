Today was a day of big announcements at home KTM. First came the confirmation of the return to the track of Dani Pedrosawho will race as a wild card in the next GP of Spain astride the RC16 of Mattighofen which he himself helped to develop. Now, however, the boss of the orange-black team Francesco Guidotti has certified the entry into the team of a new rider who will collaborate, together with Pedrosa himself, in the testing work to be carried out during the season. This is the German centaur Jonas Folgerprotagonist in 2017 of a half-season in the premier class with the Tech3 team, a Yamaha customer at the time.

Folger also came that year second in the German GP disputed on the Sachsenring circuit, behind Marc Marquez and right in front of Pedrosa. His career, which also boasts five race wins between Moto3 and Moto2, was however seriously conditioned by the disease, as he was diagnosed with Gilbert’s syndrome. Folger had attempted to return to Moto2 racing in 2019, but the results of this return were modest. In 2021 he raced in Superbike with BMW.

Now the 29-year-old German will ride the KTM during the racesthe shakedown tests scheduled in Malaysia on the Sepang track from 5 to 7 February. “We’re trying to get Jonas ready – Gudiotti explained – will be in Sepang for the shakedown test. We know we can count on Dani, but – if she wants – she will be able to drive [in stagione] Jonas too”. KTM also currently has 40-year-old Finn Mika Kallio under contract, also employed as a test rider.