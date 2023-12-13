by STEFANO OLLANU

MotoGP, concessions are controversial

There MotoGP has been wondering for months about how to intervene to try to guarantee a certain performance convergence between the manufacturers, with the – not so hidden – aim of trying to make Yamaha and Honda recover quickly, thus removing the fear of a possible farewell of the Japanese manufacturers , which would have a devastating effect on the championship.

At the end of the year the new concession system, which provides four membership bands for manufacturers, depending on the results obtained. And therefore this philosophy aims to balance performance, neutering upgrades, wild cards and number of engines for the fastest manufacturers, granting them instead to those who chase. On the other hand, the results obtained by Ducati were a sort of monologue, as emerges from the results table of Borgo Panigale:

GP Sprint Competition Portugal 1st 1st Argentina 2nd 1st Austin 1st 2nd Spain 2nd 1st France 1st 1st Italy 1st 1st Germany 1st 1st Holland 1st 1st Great Britain 1st 2nd Austria 1st 1st Catalonia 2nd 3rd San Marino 1st 1st India 1st 1st Japan 1st 1st Indonesia 1st 1st Australia nd 1st Thailand 1st 1st Malaysia 1st 1st Qatar 1st 1st Valencia 1st 1st

KTM, Beirer goes against Ducati

As can be seen from the table, Ducati concluded the season with an impressive run of 17 consecutive first places across Sprint and Sunday races. Pit Beirer, head of KTM motorsport, responded to Borgo Panigale's discontent over concessions, in an interview given to Speedweek: “If there are 8 Ducatis on the grid, I don't see why they need a ninth bike for a wildcard on a race weekend. Now they present themselves as great martyrs”commented on the recent declarations of the top management of the Emilian company on the penalty to be served with the new regulations.

It is no mystery that KTM and Aprilia had proposed an even more stringent system towards Ducati. Beirer also has some for Honda: “They won a race in 2023, we didn't. Why do they have more benefits than us? Honda should have invested their money in the development of the bike, rather than in the salaries of their riders“, said the German manager.