There is a first and last name that seem to crop up recurringly among the market rumors ahead of the 2024 MotoGP season: those of Marc Marquez. Since July 2020, the Iberian Honda centaur has been living a nightmare that shows no sign of ending between injuries, relapses, new operations, more or less hasty returns and – parallel to all this – the technical difficulty of his team in providing him with a winning bike. If until the end of 2019 the Marquez-Honda combination seemed drawn to heaven, now the eight-time world champion seems ‘prisoner’ of the Japanese house.

At Le Mans, despite an unfortunate, yet another crash that occurred in the closing laps, Marquez showed up beaming in front of the cameras. The Catalan phenomenon has declared that he has finally felt right on the trackto have been able to ride following his instincts and his style in a way that hasn’t happened to him for a long time and to be able to take away from the French trip the sensation of finally being returned to the driving levels he had before the Jerez accident. Speaking of his bike, however, a jab immediately arrived and Marquez clearly made it clear that the Ducati’s performance is still a long way off.

European temptations

In terms of performance however, in addition to the Borgo Panigale house too Aprilia and KTM seem to be clearly ahead of the Japanese of the golden wing. In Spain, therefore, where Marc Marquez’s competitiveness is understandably close to the hearts of insiders and fans, the hope of many journalists is that the six-time MotoGP champion will leave Honda soon, perhaps to settle down with the Austrian brand. linked to Marquez since joint sponsor Red Bull. In reality, however, a site owned by the Red Bull family – the Swiss Speedweek – clarified that the rumors of a possible Marquez-KTM agreement are devoid of any foundation.

KTM closes the door

The director of KTM Motorsport Pit Beirer he declared today, precisely to the Swiss site: “At the moment we have four very strong drivers under contract, including a super rookie in Augusto Fernández, who competed at Le Mans achieving an extraordinary fourth place. So for us it’s a compliment when it comes to the possibility of Marc Marquez joining the Red Bull KTM team, but this is currently not our problem.”. Even clearer, in the past, had been the KTM CEO Stefan Pierer: “The purchase of Marc Márquez is out of the question for KTM. Because if he wins, he wins the driver. If he loses, he loses the bike”. Marquez’s fate, like it or not, therefore still seems linked to the Honda family.