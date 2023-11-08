Wednesday, November 8, 2023, 9:00 p.m.



This weekend the Malaysian Grand Prix takes place at the Sepang Circuit. A week later it will be Qatar’s turn, in Losail. And without time to rest, the one from the Valencian Community will arrive, at the Ricardo Tormo in Cheste. And that’s it, end of the 2023 season in three weeks. A final stretch of the championship to which Spanish motorcycling arrives with the possibility of achieving a triplet of titles, although that, being able to aspire to the full title, could already be considered a success.

With less than 21 days left, Moto2 is the best positioned in this challenge. Pedro Acosta could have already become champion of Thailand, although with a not very simple combination. In any case, the man from Mazarron fulfilled his second place (it was either winning or that), although his only rival for the title resisted and, with fourth place in the race, Arbolino was able to delay the alirón. The second opportunity to finish the intermediate class will come this Sunday, with much clearer mathematics. Acosta has to leave with a 50-point advantage over Sepang, or in other words, lose a maximum of 13 of the 63 points he currently has over Arbolino.

«The KTM are going to be one of the best bikes on the MotoGP grid in one or two years. “You have to go little by little,” says Acosta.

If the Italian wins, he should be at least fourth; If this is second, a ninth would be worth it; and if the transalpine is third, Acosta can use thirteenth. Furthermore, if Arbolino did not finish on the podium in Malaysia, Acosta would close his second title (he was Moto3 champion in 2021) regardless of how things turned out for him. “It’s feasible, it’s feasible,” acknowledged the man from Puerto de Mazarrón when asked about the possibility of being champion in Malaysia after finishing second in Thailand, in a weekend in which he started as a dominator, but in which since Saturday He was surprised by the high level of another Murcian, this one from La Ñora, Fermín Aldeguer.

While Pedro Acosta continues counting the hours to become Moto2 champion, the rumors about what his jump to MotoGP will be like in 2024 do not stop. Thus, although Pit Beirer, KTM Motorsports Director, denied this Wednesday the possibility of Acosta getting on Jack Miller’s bike, the best the Austrian brand has in MotoGP, it seems that this option is being studied right now in the equipment.

Miller’s motorcycle



“What is planned is that Miller will be at KTM and Acosta will be at GasGas,” indicated Beirer. But several portals specialized in motorcycling indicated that “it is not ruled out” that Pedro Acosta will accompany Brad Binder in the KTM Factory Team, the official team, and Jack Miller, who is not having a good World Cup and has only one podium this season, ‘ go down to Gas Gas.

These speculations are based, first of all, on the fact that KTM has not already confirmed Miller in its official team. And, secondly, in the fact that, with that bet, this team would repeat what it already did with Brad Binder in 2020, whom it promoted directly to its factory team. The Austrian team has a lot of faith in Pedro Acosta, whom they have not hesitated to describe as the ‘new Marc Márquez’ and whom they have been supporting since he started, which invites them to give him a motorcycle with which he can excel in his MotoGP debut. .

Acosta has no illusions and will abide by what his team decides. «Those who have supported me from Moto3 have been KTM; and they paid me my entire career since I entered the championship. In the end, in one or two years we are going to see that the KTM is going to be one of the best bikes on the grid. “You have to go little by little,” he says.