Final yellow at Silverstone

The MotoGP race in Great Britain was truly spectacular on an exhilarating track that allows these prototypes to enhance the characteristics of these engineering jewels. The rain that fell in the final stage of the race made the Grand Prix even more uncertain and difficult for centaurs engaged on the track. On the last lap, Aleix Espargarò passed Francesco Bagnaia alongside the Ducati rider as he exited the Copse and found himself inside the entrance to the Maggotts-Becketts complex.

The Ducati rider didn’t give up until the last metre, but the Aprilia rider didn’t leave any gaps going on to take a well-deserved win ahead of Bagnaia and Brad Binder’s KTM. The Austrian house, however, he would have liked to see the South African promoted to second place given that Francesco Bagnaia went wide over the curb at the Stowe exit during the last lap, a round in which every excursion on the ‘green’ involves the retreat of one position in the final standings.

Claim rejected

Race Direction did not accept KTM’s complaint because the sensors were not activated at that point and therefore one could not be 100% certain that Bagnaia had not complied with the track-limits at that point. “Apparently we are fighting windmills”the outburst of the KTM manager Pit Beirer reported by the magazine speedweek. com. The Austrian house in Holland before the summer break had seen Brad Binder demoted from third to fourth position in both the Sprint and the Grand Prix due to an excursion onto the green by the South African in the very same spot on both occasions.

In Assen, however, the sensor registered Binder’s ‘infraction’ unlike what happened today at Silverstone. KTM’s complaint shouldn’t come as a surprise and it is legitimate after what happened in Holland, but when the track becomes difficult to read due to the rain it would be desirable – sensors or not – a little common sense on the part of the Commissioners Race, which in this case could not have the official response of the detection systems. In 2021, for example, Binder won in Austria by not changing the bike and surviving with the dry one going very wide in several corners.