Surprise wedding

The news that could upset the MotoGP rider market comes from Germany and is one of those who raise the antennas. As reported by the site Speedweek – which, it should not be forgotten, is owned by the Red Bull family – KTM would be in talks, together with the energy drink giant, to bring the team directed by Lucio Cecchinello among the clients of the Mattighofen house. It would be a coup for effect, because the entry of the LCR into the sphere of control of the KTM would finally allow the the much talked about signing of Marc Marquez.

KTM strategies

The Iberian centaur is under contract with Honda until the end of 2024, but relations with the Japanese manufacturer seem to be at a minimum. Alberto Puig, Honda team manager, apparently had at the end of June open to Marquez’s farewell, emphasizing how the house of the golden wing did not want to detain any unwilling pilot. However, the doors for Marquez in KTM seemed closed since veto imposed on the possibility of bringing a new team into the championship, the 12th, which would have been managed by Aki Ajo, KTM’s historic partner in Moto2 and Moto3. Plus KTM has the need to find a saddle even for the very talented Pedro Acostain the running for the conquest of the world title in Moto2 and eager to climb among the greats as early as 2024.

Two new ‘free’ bikes

The possible agreement between LCR and KTM would unlock all these scenarios in one fell swoopallowing KTM to have the much coveted six bikes available without increasing the number of teams on the grid. Cecchinello for his part has a contract that binds him to Honda until the end of the 2024 season, but he had already been close to moving to KTM in the past. Furthermore, the relationship between the Italian manager and the Japanese company would no longer be idyllic, on the contrary. Spanish LCR rider Alex Rins, on the pretext of joining Yamaha for next season, had criticized the behavior of HRC, which he said was guilty of not having made available to his customer team material similar to that of the official team.

Family matter

There are also ‘family’ ties between Cecchinello’s team and KTM. Francesco Guidotti, KTM team managerindeed, it has his brother Giacomo who worked for years in LCR as Taka Nakagami’s crew chief. Now he has moved to the factory team, where he plays the role of track engineer for Joan Mir. If this project were to go through, the LCR team could field a line-up with enormous potential, alongside Marc Marquez and Pedro Acosta. A fascinating duo that would certainly be welcomed with all the favors by the Spanish public. In the next few weeks it will be understood whether this negotiation can really be successful or whether it was just an interesting summer suggestion.