The Ajo team and Red Bull KTM have announced the renewal of the collaboration for another five years and therefore will race together in both Moto2 and Moto3 until 2026. The two sides began collaborating in the first season of Moto3 in 2012, winning their debut with Sandro Cortese.

Ajo then won the Moto3 championship again in 2016 with Brad Binder, after finishing second in the previous two years with Miguel Oliveira first and Jack Miller then. KTM then joined forces with Ajo Motorsport in Moto2 since 2017, with Oliveira and Binder second in the championship in 2018 and 2019 respectively.

The Ajo Motorsport team has been a great pool of talent, with riders of the caliber of Marc Marquez, Johann Zarco, Miller, Binder and Oliveira who have moved from its ranks to MotoGP. The collaboration between KTM and Ajo Motorsport has created a complete climb to MotoGP for KTM riders, with Binder and Oliveira successfully completing this journey when they landed in the premier class in 2019 and 2020, giving KTM four wins in MotoGP.

Since entering the world championship, Ajo has achieved 39 victories in 2012 and 21 in Moto2. He is currently leader of the Moto3 standings with the sensational rookie Pedro Acosta. The Spaniard has won three victories and in Moto2 he boasts two successes with Remy Gardner, already promoted to MotoGP in 2022 with Tech3.

Pit Beirer, head of KTM, says: “This new agreement is really satisfying. Aki’s team are having a great season so far, but for ten years they have been a super important part of our structure. We are very passionate about developing our talents and invest heavily in efforts for the Red Bull MotoGP Rookies, NTC and Moto3 to do this. We feel it gives us a strong connection ”.

“It’s the way we want to race and we’re thrilled to have shown it could work in the MotoGP paddock. In 2012 we were like a ‘guest’ here. We had a motorcycle, an ambition and just a space in the back of Aki’s transporter; we didn’t even have our own truck! I am happy and proud that Aki is a special part of a bigger effort which means we have had over 70 bikes on the track at the Sachsenring. He helped us get to MotoGP and we just want to get even stronger ”.

KTM’s involvement in motorcycle track racing has grown to such an extent that this weekend at the German Grand Prix, including MotoGP, Moto3, Red Bull Rookies Cup and the Northern Talent Cup, there are 76 bikes lined up. KTM is still represented in Moto2 by Ajo, but dropped its frame design at the end of 2019, with the team now racing with Kalex frames.