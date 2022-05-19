Suzuki’s exit from the MotoGP at the end of 2022 it created two opposite effects on pilots market of the premier class. If on the one hand there was a real race of houses to grab Joan Mir and Alex Rins, on the other there was a slowdown in many negotiations to renew the contract of the other drivers, just waiting to discover the choices for the future of the two Spanish drivers. And among the manufacturers most interested in the pair of Iberian centaurs there is also the KTM, and from what emerged in the paddock of the last race of Le Mans, the Austrian house is playing on several tables, ready to bring to the team new drivers eager to join the Mattighofen project.

It will not be an easy job that of Pit Beirer, director of KTM Motorsport, and of Francesco Guidotti, team manager, given the recent difficulties of the RC16 2022, unable to provide continuity and good sensations to the current drivers. But the names of the last few days have been confirmed by Beirer to the Germans of Speedweek: “After Suzuki retired we decided to take time with Miguel Oliveira, although he continues to enjoy our confidence, to understand what was happening on the riders’ market. Except for Binder, who has a contract until 2024 and who is doing an extraordinary job, we have an option available for the others that can be exercised in the summer. For us it is essential that the riders really want to ride a KTM and believe in our project. We are having interesting conversations with Pol Espargarò, with Jack Miller and with Alex Rins. Unfortunately, however, Joan Mir and her manager closed the door, they don’t want to talk to us and we have taken note of it ”.