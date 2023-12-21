by STEFANO OLLANU

Tire pressure, do we start again like this?

Introduced from Silverstone onwards, the application of the regulation on tire pressure it triggered four penalties of 3″ on the race time (A.Espargarò in Thailand, Marini and Morbidelli in the Valencia Sprint, Di Giannantonio in Valencia) and the sensational number of 20 first offenses.

At the moment no changes to the regulations have been communicated, although some have proposed calculating the pressure directly on the grid or at the exit of the pits and no longer after the race. In fact, there have been many complaints about the impossibility of predicting the type of race a driver will face and from there 'guessing' the right pressure: it is well known that following rivals closely can be a boomerang for lowering the value.

KTM speaks

Pit BeirerKTM number one, wanted to absolve Michelin: “The tire pressure issue has nothing to do with manufacturer specifications. In fact, Michelin supplies excellent tires for MotoGP. What we have in terms of compounds, casings and constructions is the most ingenious thing there is. But if they tell us that the safety limit on the front is 1.88 bar, we have to accept it.”

The manager in his interview with Speedweek he then continued: “The problem regarding the difficulty in controlling the pressure must be sought elsewhere. We've built small aerodynamic race cars and when you're behind someone it's impossible to cool the tires. This problem arises from the lowers, which keep the bikes so low. And this device, associated with aerodynamic packages, aggravate the issue of pressure”. Beirer then concluded: “Now we are talking about lowering the value of the front by 0.1, but nothing will change.