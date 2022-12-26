For 2023 KTM has refined the navigation system of the 1290 SUPER ADVENTURE R: Turn-by-Turn Plus indications are clearer and waypoints and detours can be set using the handlebar switch, which communicates fluidly with the 7″ TFT display. With the new system you will no longer have to stop the bike and use your smartphone to interact with the KTMConnect APP: Everything is at your fingertips, including answering phone calls and registering up to ten favorite numbers.

The strengths of the 1290 SUPER ADVENTURE R always remain the same: the rider can in fact count on the legendary LC8 engine of 1,301 cc with 160 HP and 138 Nm, powered by a 23-litre tank made in three parts. On the road, the exuberant performance of the KTM 1290 SUPER ADVENTURE R is managed by the BOSCH 6D inertial platform, which provides information on the overall behavior of the bike: from traction control to stability control, from the different RIDING MODES, to ABS Cornering, and much more . Off-road the 48 mm fork and the WP XPLOR shockboth adjustable, guarantee a wheel travel of 220 mm, while the ALPINA spoked rims return perfect feedback on any terrain and are equipped with an improved sealing system, which adapts to tubeless tyres.

Here too the exuberant performance of the 75° V-twin is managed by the inertial platform, particularly when the optional mode is activated RALLY, which allows you to adjust the traction control to 9 levels and safe braking thanks to the standard off-road ABS. The KTM 1290 SUPER ADVENTURE R will be available at KTM dealers from early 2023, until price of 21,450 euros. “Pick a random spot on a map, put a pin and hit the road – says KTM – The new 1290 SUPER ADVENTURE R has been designed to traverse the wildest and most challenging terrains with unrivaled capabilities and class-leading performance. We just have to say: unexplored territories, stay alert! The KTM 1290 SUPER ADVENTURE R is fully charged and is ready to plant its flag anywhere on the planet”.