Dhe Climate and Transformation Fund (KTF) is the central instrument for the Greens to shape the restructuring of the economy according to their ideas. In a few days, the cabinet wants to decide on the new economic plan. According to FAZ information, expenditures of almost 200 billion euros are now planned for the KTF over the next four years. Economics Minister Robert Habeck (Greens) can dispose of most of the funds. Around 175 billion euros, 88 percent of the total, are reserved for its programs.

Not all key points have been determined yet. Recently, it was unclear whether a higher amount of billions would be siphoned off from this treasure chest in favor of Deutsche Bahn. On the other hand, it is already clear that in future the subsidies in favor of microelectronics will flow from the bulging financial pot. To make this possible, the funding conditions will be adjusted. To do this, the law on the climate and transformation fund must be amended.

Additional income of 1.5 billion euros due to higher CO 2 -Price

The secondary budget is fed by income from the CO 2 -Pricing of the federal government and from the European emissions trading. In addition, the KTF benefits from substantial reserves, which even grew further last year because some of the planned funds were not spent. The reserve is estimated at 80 to 85 billion euros. But because the funding for heating replacement is more generous than originally planned and the subsidies for the settlement of chip factories are added, the funds would still not be sufficient without additional income.



Building wind turbines, renovating houses, helping industry: the government has big plans for the fund.

:



Image: Jens Gyarmaty



“We assume in the climate and transformation fund that there will be a slight increase in CO 2 -Prize will be given,” one hears in government circles. Because of the sharp rise in energy prices after the Russian attack on Ukraine, the traffic light had to increase CO planned for early 2023 2 -Price on oil and gas from 30 to 35 euros per tonne of CO 2 exposed. Which leads to the question of whether the fee should “only” rise to the said 35 euros at the beginning of 2024 – or to the 45 euros originally planned for 2024. It probably boils down to the middle: 40 euros can be heard in government circles.



Chip production at Infineon in Dresden

:



Image: Robert Gommlich



The plus of 5 euros stands for additional income of around 1.5 billion euros. If the whole price ladder is postponed, this is an effect that will have a positive impact on income over several years. This gives an idea of ​​why Habeck swallowed the transfer of microelectronics funding to “his” fund relatively quietly. In the draft budget for 2024, which the cabinet approved earlier this month, the higher CO 2 Price already announced: “The income from the Fuel Emissions Trading Act should be strengthened by increasing the price of certificates from 2024,” says the section on the so-called special fund.







Credit authorization of 60 billion euros channeled into the special fund

The government has recently caused confusion with the funds for the railways. First of all, the cabinet draft for the budget said that it would be examined whether and to what extent the climate and transformation fund could make a contribution of 15 billion euros in favor of rail investments over the next two years. Then the page on this point was swapped, now it is only checked how this amount can be paid for this purpose. Even if the special fund is no longer mentioned by name, it remains part of the solution scenario – because there are no longer any reserves in the core budget that can still be raised.