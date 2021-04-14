KT Racing has announced what’s set to be its penultimate crack at the WRC license, with WRC 10 set to come to PlayStation, Xbox and PC on September 2nd, with a Switch version to follow at a later date.

Following last year’s impressive WRC 9 – a highlight of the PlayStation 5’s early line-up thanks to its brilliant use of DualSense feedback – WRC 10 introduces a more historic theme, celebrating 50 years of the World Rally Championship with classic cars and events such as Acropolis , San Remo, Argentina and Germany. It’ll also feature 19 events that look back at significant moments in the championship’s history.

There’s new modern content too in the form of rallies in Estonia, Croatia, Belgium and Spain, plus a further tweaking to the handling dynamics and a deepening of the career mode with a feature that allows you to create your own team, complete with its own custom livery.

EA-owned Codemasters will be picking up the WRC license from 2023 for what’s currently a five-year deal, but that’s seemingly not stopping KT Racing forge on with its progress on what’s become a truly great series. I’m looking forward to this one.