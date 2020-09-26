The Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) is conducting its own investigation and is constantly questioning Syllabs regarding the Bollywood drug connection. In the same sequence, the team of NCB on Friday questioned Dharma Production’s Kshitij Prasad and detained him at night. At the same time, filmmaker Karan Johar has released a statement shortly thereafter.

The NCB team also questioned Actress Rakulpreet Singh on Friday. During this time he has named Kshitij Prasad, assistant director of Dharma Productions. It is said that Rakulpreet has taken the name of 4 celebrities, whom Kshitij Prasad used to supply drugs as a matter of fact. Apart from this, the NCB has recovered drugs by raiding the house of Kshitij Prasad on Friday.

NCB questioned Kshitij Prasad. During this time, he has named his friend and assistant director Anubhav Chopra, who has worked with Dharma Productions. NCB also interrogated Anubhav Chopra. NCB detained Kshitij Prasad for further interrogation but let Anubhav Chopra go home. According to reports, Horizon and Anubhav have been asked about Karan Johar’s party.

Karan Johar released his statement on social media after Kshitij Prasad was taken into custody. He wrote, ‘Some news channels, print / electronic media and social media platforms are falsely and misleadingly reporting that I organized a party at my house on July 28, 2019 in which drugs were consumed. I have already said that all the allegations are false. I am reiterating again that the allegations are completely baseless and false. No drugs were consumed at the party. I want to say that I do not consume narcotics nor promote it. ‘

Karan Johar further wrote, ‘All these blasphemous statements, news articles have unnecessarily given me, my family and my colleagues and Dharma Productions a lot of hatred, contempt and mockery. I would like to further state that several media / news channels are showing reports that Kshitij Prasad and Anubhav Chopra are my allies. I do not know these people personally and neither of these two individuals are associates or close. Neither I nor Dharma Productions can be responsible for what those people do in their personal lives. ‘

Karan Johar further wrote in his statement, ‘I want to tell further that Anubhav Chopra is not an employee of Dharma Productions. He joined us for only two months between November 2011 and January 2012 and in January 2013 as an assistant director for the short film. After this, he never joined any other project of Dharma Productions. Kshitij Ravi Prasad joined Dharma Productions in November 2019 as an executive producer on a contract base for a project by Sister Concern Dharmatic Entertainment. However, this project did not happen. In the last few days, the media has resorted to false accusations. I hope that the media people will exercise restraint otherwise I will have no option but to protect my rights legally against this baseless attack. ‘