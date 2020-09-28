Krishan Prasad, a former employee of Dharma Production, has alleged that the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) blackmailed and pressurized Karan Johar to implicate him. During the course of video conferencing, after Kshitij’s arrest, his lawyer Satish Manshinde claimed that NCB officials pressured his client that if he would agree to take drugs from Karan Johar and others of his company, he would Will be left However, NCB Deputy DG Ashok Jain has rejected these allegations and said that the investigation is being done in a completely professional manner.

Satish Manashinde said that his client has been harassed and blackmailed by the NCB for making a statement. According to Manashinde, Kshitij told the court that his statement was taken by Sameer Wankhede, who is the head of NCB’s Mumbai unit.

According to the lawyer, “Apart from Sameer Wankhede, the behavior of other NCB officials was amicable and provided a comfortable sleeping system to Horizon at night. The next morning when Horizon’s statement began to be recorded, Sameer Wankhede in the presence of other officials Said clearly that he (Horizon) will be left out if Karan Johar and others of Dharma Production talk about taking drugs. Horizon refuses to say that because he knows any of them privately And didn’t want to falsely implicate anyone. “

On the other hand, NCB Deputy DG Jain said, “The investigation is being done in a professional manner and there is no deliberate attempt to target anyone. The allegations made by Horizon are completely baseless”.