The NCB has also joined the investigation after the drug angle surfaced in the Sushant Singh Rajput case. Many people have been arrested in this case, including Riya Chakraborty, her brother Shouvik, House Manager Samuel Miranda. Recently, the ex-employee of Dharma Production has also been arrested by NCB. However, Kshitij said that he was being implicated. Now according to the report of IANS, NCB Source has revealed that Kshitij Prasad had purchased the ganja 12 times in 3 months.

Hemp was delivered outside the building

Kshitij Prasad was arrested after about 24 hours of questioning. NCB source has told that Karamjit has mishandled Horizon several times in the last 3 months. Each time he gave Rs 3500 for 50 grams of ganja and it was delivered outside his building. The source said, Horizon has been ganged several times from May to July.

Kshitij Prasad is in judicial custody till 3 October

According to reports, when the NCB searched from Horizon’s house, he found a butt of cigarette. It is considered to be part of the cannabis joint. Kshitij Prasad will remain in judicial custody till 3 October. Bollywood actress Deepika Padukone, Sara Ali Khan, Shraddha Kapoor and Rakulpreet Singh have been questioned in the drug case.