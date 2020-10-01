Hemp was delivered outside the building
Kshitij Prasad was arrested after about 24 hours of questioning. NCB source has told that Karamjit has mishandled Horizon several times in the last 3 months. Each time he gave Rs 3500 for 50 grams of ganja and it was delivered outside his building. The source said, Horizon has been ganged several times from May to July.
Kshitij Prasad is in judicial custody till 3 October
According to reports, when the NCB searched from Horizon’s house, he found a butt of cigarette. It is considered to be part of the cannabis joint. Kshitij Prasad will remain in judicial custody till 3 October. Bollywood actress Deepika Padukone, Sara Ali Khan, Shraddha Kapoor and Rakulpreet Singh have been questioned in the drug case.
