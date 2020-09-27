Everyday new updates are coming out in the late actor Sushant Singh Rajput death case. On Saturday, X-Dharma Associate Kshitij Prasad was arrested by the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB). After 24 hours of questioning, Horizon was arrested in a drug dealing. According to a Times Now report, Horizon says he is being deliberately implicated in it. He has nothing to do with drug peddlers.

In the 24-hour question and answer, the NCB report says that the answers given by Horizon were quite unsatisfactory. In addition, many drug peddlers have taken the name of Horizon. Kshitij will be produced in the court where the NCB team will talk about Kshitij’s four-day custody. Apart from this, he will also inform the court about the team which has not done any co-operation with him. It is being said that Horizon has also consumed drugs.

On September 25, the NCB team raided Horizon’s house. Maruana and a very small quantity of Weed were recovered from there. On Saturday, three Bollywood celebrities, Deepika Padukone, Sara Ali Khan and Shraddha Kapoor were also questioned in the drugs case. News is coming that the mobiles of the three have been seized by the NCB.