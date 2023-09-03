She spoke about jokes about September 3 in her Telegram-channel famous TV presenter and journalist Ksenia Sobchak. She asked the Russians not to use lines from the famous song of the performer Mikhail Shufutinsky called “the third of September” in humor, saying that it had long ceased to be funny.

“If I see at least one creative on this topic from any brand, I will call the police, the fire department, the clinic, the MFC and the church,” she wrote, explaining that she was tired of the same jokes every year.

Previously, the rider of Mikhail Shufutinsky was published. It became known that the performer needed a clean toilet, lockable.