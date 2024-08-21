TV presenter Ksenia Sobchak showed off her figure in an orange swimsuit

Russian TV presenter Ksenia Sobchak showed off her figure in a swimsuit. She posted the corresponding photos on her Telegram-channel.

In the published photos, the 42-year-old journalist posed in an orange one-piece swimsuit with wide straps. The outfit had a deep neckline that partially exposed her chest. In addition, the star wore a straw hat and sunglasses. She refused to wear makeup.

“There is a wonderful concept in the Italian language: “far niente”. Literally: doing nothing. A very important skill for me, which is difficult for me to master,” Sobchak wrote.

Earlier in August, Sobchak was called a pensioner in candid photos. In one of the shots, the star appeared in front of a mirror in a brown bandeau bra and colored short shorts, showing off her toned body.