Leading and blogger Ksenia Sobchak shared a photo in a revealing outfit and revealed the secret of a slender figure. The corresponding post appeared on her page in Instagram…

The 39-year-old celebrity poses on the beach in a translucent white crop top, through the fabric of which a multi-colored bikini is visible through the fabric, and pants made of the same material. Her image was complemented by a black cap, sunglasses, as well as a massive necklace and bracelet.

In the signature under the publication, which scored more than 110 thousand likes, Sobchak said that she was “lazy to be systematic in my training,” but then decided to establish her own regime. “I lost five kilograms, which stuck to me tightly after the birth of Plato. And most importantly, it has acquired the desired shape, “the presenter wrote, adding that after a vacation in Mexico, she will immediately go to the gym.

Netizens appreciated the star’s appearance in the comments. “You are in awesome shape!” You are super! Look very good! ” – praised the subscribers.

Earlier in May, Ksenia Sobchak’s thinness in a beach photo scared netizens. She starred in a beige dress with a floral print midi length from the Ruban brand and slippers. Her image was complemented by Ray Ban sunglasses, a light cap and a woven bag. “Something you have completely emaciated, Ksenia Anatolna,” the users were perplexed.