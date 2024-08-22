Ksenia Sobchak took a picture in a swimsuit and complained about skin pigmentation

Russian TV presenter Ksenia Sobchak was photographed in a revealing outfit and complained about skin problems. The corresponding post appeared on her Telegram-channel.

The 42-year-old journalist posted a series of photos in which she tried on a pink unlined swimsuit with blue straps. In addition, the star tied her hair and put on a baseball cap. She completed her look with sunglasses.

According to Sobchak, after the birth of her son, pigment spots appear on her skin in the summer. “I have severe pigmentation every summer. It started with the birth of Platon and now we travel together,” she complained. At the same time, the journalist specified that she fights cosmetic defects with the help of special products and procedures.

Earlier in August, Sobchak was called a pensioner in candid photos. In one of the photos, the star appeared in front of a mirror in a brown bandeau bra and colored cropped shorts. Internet users criticized her appearance.