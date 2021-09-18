The daughter of Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu Ksenia revealed the name of the newborn baby. The corresponding post appeared in her Instagram-story.

A relative of the head of the Ministry of Defense published a photo taken in the maternity ward. In the caption to the picture, Shoigu said that her daughter was named Milana. “Thank you very much for the congratulations from us with Milana Alekseevna,” she wrote.

Earlier it was reported that the husband of Shoigu’s daughter, sports blogger Alexei Stolyarov, posted a picture with his wife on Instagram. It is noted that she became a mother for the first time.

Prior to this, Stolyarov said that before making an offer to his beloved, he decided to ask permission from her father and mother. The blogger admitted that he was very worried during a meeting with the minister.

In December 2020, Shoigu’s daughter became the new president of the Russian Triathlon Federation (RTF). She was elected at a meeting of the Russian Olympic Committee (ROC). She was the only candidate for this position.