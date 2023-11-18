Dom-2 host Ksenia Borodina wore a red suit with a deep neckline to her colleague Olga Orlova’s party. The night before, Orlova celebrated her 46th birthday.

Photos and videos in a bright image of Borodina showed in her personal Telegram-channel. What she saw delighted her subscribers.

“Gorgeous, as always!”, “Very beautiful”, “Fire”, “Ksenia, you are incredibly beautiful”, “Great! Just fire! Really like! Red suits me very well,” “Beautiful, stylish and feminine,” they wrote in the comments.

Earlier, Borodina published a beach photo from Thailand.