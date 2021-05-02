Krylia Sovetov Samara entered the Russian Premier League (RPL) season 2021/2022 ahead of schedule. This is reported on website teams.

Krylia Sovetov beat Akron (2: 1) in the 40th round of the National Football League. Thanks to this victory, the Samara club secured an entry into the RPL, breaking away from the third place Nizhny Novgorod by 11 points. The team extended their unbeaten streak to 14 matches.

Krylia Sovetov took off from the RPL at the end of last season, taking the penultimate, 15th place. The highest achievement of the team is the third place in the Russian Championship in 2004.

The last places in the RPL are occupied by Ufa and Tambov. The Ufa team scored 21 points after 28 matches, and the Tambov team scored 13 points after 27 meetings.