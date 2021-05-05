The winner of the National Football League (FNL) championship, Krylya Sovetov Samara, as well as Orenburg, Torpedo, Alania and Baltika clubs have not received a license to play in Tinkoff Russian Premier League. About this on Wednesday, May 5, reports “Sport-Express“With reference to the press service of the Russian Football Union (RFU).

It is specified that the corresponding decision was made by the Football Club Licensing Commission.

Football clubs Arsenal (Tula), Rotor (Volgograd), Ufa (Republic of Bashkortostan), Nizhny Novgorod received licenses. Krylya Sovetov (Samara), Orenburg, Torpedo (Moscow), Neftekhimik (Nizhnekamsk), Alania (Vladikavkaz), Baltika (Kaliningrad) did not receive the RFU I license, which gives the right to participate in the RPL “, – noted in the organization.

The RFU added that the appeal committee will be held on May 12, until that time the teams have the right to correct the comments presented to the commission.

On May 2, Krylya Sovetov won the away match of the 40th round of the National Football League, beating Akron with a score of 2: 1. Thus, Wings secured a guaranteed place in Tinkoff RPL. Samara returned to the Football National League in a season.