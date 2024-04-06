“Wings of the Soviets” defeated “Ural” thanks to Rakhmanovich’s double in the RPL match

Samara “Wings of the Soviets” defeated Yekaterinburg “Ural” in the match of the 22nd round of the Russian Premier League (RPL). This was reported by a Lenta.ru correspondent.

The meeting took place at the Ekaterinburg Arena stadium and ended with a score of 2:1 in favor of the guests. Samara midfielder Amar Rakhmanovich opened the scoring in the 16th minute. In the 41st minute, striker Alexey Kashtanov equalized the score. In the 61st minute, the hosts had defender Italo sent off. On the 79th, Rakhmanovich converted a penalty and scored a double.

Thus, after 22 matches, Krylia Sovetov are in fifth place in the RPL standings, having scored 33 points. Ural is in 13th place with 20 points. The leader is Zenit St. Petersburg, which has 41 points.

In the next match, Ural will host Spartak Moscow, and Krylya Sovetov will host Rubin Kazan. Both meetings will take place on April 14.