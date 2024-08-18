Ivan Lomaev said that men in Kemerovo should not wear pink T-shirts

Krylia Sovetov goalkeeper Ivan Lomaev spoke about what color of clothing is unacceptable for men in Kemerovo. He spoke on the Komment.show channel in YouTube.

According to a native of the Kemerovo region, it is pink. “Some pink T-shirts for boys. Or pink sneakers. I once wore pink sneakers in Kemerovo, and everyone looked at me like I was a freak,” Lomayev noted.

Lomaev has been playing for Krylia Sovetov since 2020. This season, he played three matches in the Russian Premier League (RPL), in which he conceded eight goals.