Bosnia and Herzegovina today presented the new coach, Savo Milosevic, a former Serbian striker also seen in Parma at the beginning of the 2000s. He takes the place of Meho Kodro, sacked after only two matches, the first won against Lichtenstein, the other lost against Iceland. In turn, Kodro had replaced Faruk Hadzibegic, who remained in charge of the Balkan national team for 5 months. Milosevic has released the first list of players called up, including AC Milan player Rade Krunic, who stopped in the championship match against Verona last Saturday, and who was diagnosed with a hamstring injury that should keep him away from the pitch for at least a month. But Milosevic hopes to have him available for the matches against Lichtenstein (13 October) and Portugal (16). “We have had news that he could be ready for those dates” declared the new coach, whose last manager was Olimpia Ljubljana two years ago. “We have a chance of qualifying – he added -. This group has the qualities to do so”.