Thanks to an alert employee of drugstore chain Kruidvat, the police in Tiel arrested two suspects who had stolen products worth 8,000 euros from at least six branches. The thieves struck among other things at Kruidvat branches in Brabant.

The Kruidvat employee in Tiel recognized one of the suspects. He decided to chase them and in the meantime called the police. Officers were able to arrest two suspects.

Booty in the car

The suspects’ car could be seen on camera images made during a theft in Sprang-Capelle. This car was later found. In the vehicle found the police a total of 284 packages of stolen care products. The value is more than 8000 euros.

According to the police, the perpetrators struck at branches in Boxtel, Ulvenhout, Drunen, Vlijmen, Sprang-Capelle and Kerkdriel. The suspects are in custody and have been brought before them.