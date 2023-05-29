There Krubera Cave it is a special and terrifying cave, so deep and expansive that we have not yet reached the bottom of it; cave exploration doesn’t usually go hand in hand with claustrophobia, but this is a cave that won’t be a problem in, not least because some of the steep vertical pits are so deep that, to get an idea, the Eiffel Tower would be nothing more than a miniature.

However, the entrances to this majestic cave are not so easily accessible or visible, in fact, in order to access them, explorers interested in visiting it will have to hunt down the hidden entrances in the breakaway region of Arabika, Georgia, and will also have to make an arduous journey through the steep range of the Gagra.

The trail to the cave entrances passes close to the Black Sea and features a treacherous series of ascents and descents, making expeditions to Krubera Cave much more than just diving.

Once you arrive, you may be slightly disappointed, this is because there is no giant hole in the side of a rock face to welcome you, just six small entrances to begin your abseiling, and that’s why for those who don’t are aware of what is inside, the cave may seem insignificant.

What is so unique about Krubera Cave?

Once you take the plunge, however, you’ll be greeted by one of the most intense geologies in the world. Featuring a series of dramatic pits, chasms and tunnels, this cave it is the second deepest in the world and often drops down to 100 metres (328 feet) at a timeproviding no means of descent except by hanging from a rope.

The extraordinary cave geology within this mountain range creates vertical drops that appear to have been intentionally carved downwards, often traversing multiple layers of fossil rock, not forgetting that there are even icy underground waterfallsin essence, it would be the ideal lair of super-villains.

How deep is it? Frankly, we don’t know, that’s why the deepest explored point is at 2,199 ± 20 meters (7,215 ± 66 feet) from the highest entrance, which was completed by Ukrainian diver Gennady Samokhin in 2012, but remains incredibly difficult to map.

Many chambers are completely flooded with water, requiring specialist diving equipment and training, as well as having to be rappelled hundreds of meters to reach them. The logistical cost and risk associated with exploring this cave make it a painstaking process to reach lower and lower one expedition at a time.

In many cases, the exploration party had to dig into the rock to continue their journey, while their nights were spent camping deep inside the cave, huddled together in a tent for warmth. Cave divers tell tales of those before them taking two weeks to emerge from Krubera Cave, so those who want to go on expeditions are there for the long haul.

For now, Krubera Cave remains the second deepest known to man, with the deepest also located in the same nearby region, let’s talk about the Veryovkina cavewhich is 2,212 meters deep (7,257 feet), which makes it slightly deeper – we are talking only 10 meters – than the farthest point ever explored of Krubera Cave, indicating that it could dethrone the progenitor, but this only if there will ever be someone brave enough to try their hand at the ‘business.

