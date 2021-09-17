Krü Esports, the young Argentine electronic sports team (esports), was this Friday among the 8 best teams in the world not being able to overcome the quarterfinals of the Valorant Master of Berlin.

The squad created by Sergio “Kun” Aguero a little over a year ago lost without extenuating circumstances by 2 to 0 in front of one of the candidates for the title, the Spanish G2, which made the experience of its main players from France weigh throughout the series (KELOQZ, the most murders), Denmark and Lithuania.

After having beaten the Japanese from Zeta Division and Brazilians from Vivo Keyd, which allowed him to access the direct elimination phase, the defeat for the Latin American representative came after playing just two of the three maps scheduled for the series.

The Spanish team selected Icebox, while the Argentine staff of Rodrigo “Onur” Dalmagro and Martín “Betony” Bourre they bowed down to Heaven. In the first, Krü Esports decorated the result with a comeback over the end to culminate in 9-13, already in the second scenario the difference and dominance was greater in the decisive 7-13 that marked the end of the stay in Berlin.

The transmission of the series was followed entirely by Ibai Llanos through his Twitch channel. He also had the support of the Argentine streamer Gerónimo “Momo” Benavides and sporadic appearances of Sergio Aguero. Throughout the almost 3 hours of broadcast, audience peaks of 100 thousand spectators.

Sergio Aguero and Ibai LLanos lived the Krü Esports match against G2 through Twitch.

Kun Agüero: the benchmark

The Argentinian Rodrigo “Onur” Dalmagro, coach of Krü Esports, a team owned by striker Sergio “Kun” Agüero, praised the work the footballer has done in electronic sports in the preview of the tournament.

“The difference between Krü and other teams I have been in is that it was born as a company and not as an undertaking. Here if you have a problem there is someone to turn to like lawyers, accountants, managers, sports psychologists. All the tasks are divided, “he explained.

Before joining Krü in 2021, Onur was a strategist for League of Legends with the Argentine teams Isurus and Furious Gaming and of Valorant in the Mexican Estral Esports.



Rodrigo “Onur” Dalmagro, coach of Krü Esports (left) in the middle of the match against G2, for the quarterfinals of the Valorant Masters.

The coach clarified that another point that plays in favor of the rapid growth of the Agüero team, founded in 2020, is that esports are more consolidated today.

“The way of working before arriving at Krü was semi-professional, a transition from amateurism to professionalism and personally in Krü is the first 100 percent professional organization that I’m in esports, “said Dalmagro.

The good office work carried out by the Barcelona attacking team also quickly caused sporting achievements, such as the bichampionship in Latin America, something that will allow him to play the World Cup in December.

The Chilean Juan Pablo “Nagzet” López, part of Valorant’s team, pointed out that one of the keys to the Latin double championship that led him to play the tournament in Germany is that both he and his teammates are competitive.

The player ruled out any pressure to be part of the team of a footballer like Agüero, whom he described as a close person to the quintet.

“I feel lucky to be in this team because being created by Kün, a professional player, knows the things that athletes need. He always gives support saying that we enjoy this, that it is the most important thing to enjoy, more than anything, “he acknowledged.

Despite the loss to G2, the Argentine squad is guaranteed a place for the VALORANT Champions 2021, which will be played in December in Germany as well.

Valorant is a video game that continues to grow in popularity in just over a year after its release. It is a dizzying team shooter with features that make it seem like the popular Counter strike and combat with special abilities of Overwatch.