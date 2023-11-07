













Krü Esports shows that the business does pay off and now has Messi as co-owner









The point is that with the volatile scenario that esports are going through at the moment, we could imagine that organizations, especially those in our region, could disappear. Fortunately, what happens with Kru Esports It is the opposite, because they had an announcement that made many people very nervous.

Through their social networks, Sergio “Kun” Agüero He gave a few words about everything they have done in recent years as an organization. That not only are they that team that won with Valorant, but they already have a very solid community that is supported by ideals and fans who even have a club to share their excitement for this organization.

Right at the end of the video, Sergio “Kun” Agüero He said that he would no longer be the owner of the organization, rather now there will be 2 and the surprise is that the co-owner is none other than Lionel Messi.

It is worth noting that the captain of the Argentina Soccer Team He is no stranger to the topics of streaming and esports, so it does not sound crazy that he is now investing in esports, especially since he now has a more relaxed work pace.

What are the Krü Esports championships?

It is worth noting that Kru Esports It has a young history in the esports medium. However, that does not mean they stop having an enviable track record even for the most established organizations.

They have won the Valorant competitions where they have participated on more than one occasion. They won the Valorant Champions in 2021 and in 2022 They were among the best teams in the competition.

They entered the competition again this year and entered the Last Chance Qualifiers.

