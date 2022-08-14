Once again the unlikely happened. Kru esports he did it again and with a class like few others since he got back into Valorant Champions convincingly defeating FURIA 3 to 0. Thanks to this, it will be the second team from Latin America to attend this competition that will now have two spaces for our region.

The best-of-five game to win, which began on the Breeze map with KRÜ on defense, Kun Aguero’s squad prevailed with a 13-9. Ascent was the second map of choice for FURIA, where KRÜ, in a tight way, took the game 16-14.

Then, with a 13-6 run on Icebox, KRÜ took the series 3-0 and managed to win the upper bracket of the Last Chance Qualifier. and with that the classification to the VALORANT Champions.

Photo: Bruno Alvares & Pedro Pavanato

“We have been working with the same roster, same team for more than a year, managing to qualify for all international events, we have a synergy that few teams can have”, declared Roberto Francisco “Mazino” Rivas Bugueño, a KRÜ player.

Additionally, KRÜ esports has gone eight games undefeated against Brazilian squads and is the only team in the world to attend all six international events that have occurred in VALORANT history.

As data, this will be the first time where 2 of the 16 teams participating in this international competition will be from Latin America and 9 Chilean players will be participating and representing the region at an international level.

When will Valorant Champions be where Krü esports and Leviathan will play?

Valorant Champions 2022 will take place from September 2 to 18 from Istanbul, Turkey. This time we will have 16 teams, of which 2 are from Latam, in this case Kru esports Y Leviathan.

Now it only remains to know how the competition will be formed and hope for the best for the representatives of our region. If all goes well, it’s likely that by the time the LCQs are over we’ll know how the competition will reveal itself.

Excited for the inclusion of another team from Latam in this tournament?