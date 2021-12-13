SAO PAULO (Reuters) – Cogna’s higher education unit, Kroton, should return to revenue growth in 2023, amid a more optimistic outlook for the return of on-site students next year and a broad restructuring accelerated by the pandemic, said executives from the educational group on Monday.

Cogna shares led the Ibovespa’s lows on Monday, with the share trading down 7.2% at 1:50 pm, while the Ibovespa showed stability.

In recent months, Kroton launched 42 digital courses and reduced the rent of its physical units by 21%, transferring 29 campuses to partners, in a cost-cutting strategy that included a 37% cut in marketing expenses and 32% in the cost of acquiring students.

With this, the group forecasts that 70% of its revenue in 2025 will come from its teaching platforms, medicine courses, aggregated under the KrotonMed unit, from hybrid teaching (on-site and online) and digital. This year the proportion is 44%.

According to the president of Kroton, Roberto Valério, new revisions to the company’s physical structure are no longer necessary, while it prepares to resume the capture of on-site students.

But the increase in Kroton’s revenue itself, only in 2023, said the president of Cogna, Rodrigo Galindo, noting that at Cogna as a whole, this should happen in 2022. Both participated in a presentation to analysts and investors about the company.

“Kroton doesn’t need any more restructuring…We believe in a resumption of recruitment (of students) from 2022 onwards”, said Valério. “There is a repressed demand that will happen, even because of the performance of the last few weeks during the fundraising activities”, he added.

He pointed out that the growth of the on-site student base, unlike before the restructuring, will be more concentrated in courses with higher tuition fees, while those that include pedagogy and accounting, for example, were migrated to the group’s online platforms.

MEDICINE

Cogna announced for the first time on Monday figures from its medical education operation aggregated in the form of a unit called KrotonMed.

The presentation came just days after rival Ânima sold 25% of its health education subsidiary Inspirali for R$1 billion, with company executives saying a company IPO is a possibility to be considered.

Galindo said that KrotonMed will have net income of 482 million reais in 2022 and an Ebitda of 224 million, with a margin of 46.5%, and a chance that the student base will increase from 3 thousand to 5,250.

According to the president of Cogna, the option to separate the medicine business at the KrotonMed unit via a “corporate carve out” was for the company to have the “option” to make expansion moves without eventually diluting Cogna’s shareholders.

“This was an internal move by the company, it didn’t make sense to bring this to the public sooner,” said Galindo about the timing of KrotonMed’s announcement.

“We are going to create an optionality for a potential transaction…There is nothing on the table, but we want to have an eminently medical operation, with 76% of Ebitda in medicine, to generate an optionality”, said Galindo when asked about Cogna’s plans for to KrotonMed. “What will this optionality be? We don’t know,” he added.

ACQUISITIONS

The president of Cogna cited that KrotonMed could alternatively use its own assets “to attract a partner to add a medical school…It might make sense for us to use equity from that own subsidiary.”

Galindo said Cogna has balance sheet room to make small and mid-sized acquisitions next year without incurring the risk of breaching 3-fold leverage covenants.

Cogna could reach levels of “up to 2.5, 2.6 times, which gives Vasta a margin to make all the acquisitions foreseen in the business model”, said Galindo referring to the education systems unit. Cogna ended September with an index of 2.07 times net debt to adjusted Ebitda.

Regarding possible new share buybacks, such as the one approved by Vasta in August, Galindo said that both Vasta and Cogna do not rule out new programs, but did not give details.

(By Alberto Alerigi Jr.)

